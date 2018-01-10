It's A Brand New Video From The Beach Boys

The Beach Boys are simply one of the most iconic names in pop music.

The band's catalogue neatly defines a time and place, redolent of endless 60s adolescence in California.

Yet each passing year brings new fans, with the group's concerts becoming a truly cross-generational affair.

'The Beach Boys With The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra' is out now, with Don Reedman and Nick Patrick helping to re-cast the band's gilded hits in an orchestral setting.

Recorded at London's historic Abbey Road studios - base for everyone from Glenn Miller to The Beatles to Nile Rodgers - it was released this summer, and added a fresh chapter to The Beach Boys' story.

We've got first play of a brand new lyric video, created for the band's iconic song 'Wouldn't It Be Nice'.

Sheer joy from start to finish, we're delighted to be able to share it before anyone else...

