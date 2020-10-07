Italy's Bee Bee Sea Return With New Blaster 'Gonna Get Me'

Italian garage-punk outfit Bee Bee Sea have shared their new blaster 'Gonna Get Me'.

The band have released two stellar albums to date, matching the fiery energy of their live shows to a taut sense of pop-edged songwriting.

New album 'Dy Ripper' is out on October 9th, and it gently steers their sound into fresh dimensions.

New single 'Gonna Get Me' is one of the poppiest elements on the record, with summer-fresh melodies interweaving around fuzzed out guitar lines.

Imagine the 'Nuggets' compilation let loose in the historic confines of Castel Goffredo in Lombardy and you'd be close, a track that finds Bee Bee Sea moving with complete abandon.

The story of a fraught love triangle, 'Gonna Get Me' is Bee Bee Sea at their emphatic best.

Tune in now.

