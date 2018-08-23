Italians Do It Better Trio Desire Return

Italians Do It Better trio Desire have signalled their return with superb new track 'Tears From Heaven'.

The three-piece line up as vocalist Megan Louise, producer Johnny Jewel, and Chromatics' member Nat Walker, with their debut album causing a stir on its 2009 release.

Re-uniting to focus on something new, Desire intend to release a full album in 2019, with the trio previewing new material on the Spring Summer 2019 Chanel runway in Paris.

New single 'Tears From Heaven' offers brooding electronics and a vocal tinged with feeling, the ice cold, clinical nature of the track seeming to enhance the intensity of feeling.

Gloriously cinematic, Megan Louise comments:

"'Tears From Heaven' is a song about crossing the divide between being a voyeur on the sidelines of your own life and taking action to make your own destiny. Heaven is a metaphor for life after death. A leap into the great unknown. If you never knock on the door, it will never open."

"In the song, the tears represent raindrops pouring down from the clouds washing away all of the dirt and confusion. The mundane obstacles of the daily routine are pushed aside for a clearer vision of what's to come."

Tune in now.

