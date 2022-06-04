It Was All A Dream Charm With Intriguing New Single 'Kookaburra'

London duo It Was All A Dream have shared their new single 'Kookaburra'.

The project features two former members of Peluché, the highly rated One Little Independent signings.

A new endeavour, It Was All A Dream was formed during the "long, cold period of isolation in winter 2021" by Amy Maskell and Sophie Lowe.

Wiping the slate clean, the pair began working on dreamy pop songs, fusing together opaque electronics and heavenly R&B elements.

New single 'Kookaburra' is out now via Some Other Planet, and it acts as a mini-manifesto for It Was All A Dream.

Soaring upwards, it transfixes with its unpredictability, a song that dwells in beatific climes while reaching for fuller expression.

The pair say...

“After a long, cold period of isolation in winter 2021, we met up in the early spring. We were at Sophie's flat and Amy spotted a lovely bright bird on the branches of the oak tree outside. It was really comforting to be in its company as we watched it through the window. We were singing about the bird as we walked to our shed to play, and Kookaburra came out along the way. It is a song about coming through loneliness and finding hope.”

Tune in now.

Catch It Was All A Dream at the following shows:

April

26 Brighton The Folklore Rooms

June

18 London The George Tavern

