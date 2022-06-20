It Turns Out FKA twigs And Jorja Smith Are Cousins

FKA twigs has revealed an unexpected familial connection with Jorja Smith.

FKA twigs released her ultra-personal mixtape 'Caprisongs' at the beginning of the year, opening out her world to include other voices.

One highlight was 'Darjeeling', with a drill beat providing the bedrock for East London rapper Unknown T and award-winning vocalist Jorja Smith.

It's a collaboration fans had long sought, and as it turns out FKA twigs and Jorja Smith do actually share some DNA.

In a deep-dive conversation with GQ Heroes the link is revealed, with FKA twigs explaining that the two recently found out they were cousins.

“I’d never met her before, and I jumped in her car with her… and I remember thinking to myself, ‘Gosh, that’s really strange. We’ve got exactly the same kind of skin,” twigs recalled during the interview.

The multi-faceted artist noted the yellow undertone to Jorja's skin, and spotted that it resembled her own. Continuing to hang out, Jorja then got in touch with an unexpected link.

FKA twigs said: “A few months later, I was on the road to go to LA and [Jorja] left me a voice note saying ‘you’re never going to believe this, but I’ve just spoken to my dad and he’s spoken to his sister and we’re related.’”

