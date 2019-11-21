It Seems Like The J Hus Album Has Leaked

It looks like the new J Hus album has leaked.

The UK artist won overwhelming acclaim for his full length debut 'Common Sense', receiving a BRIT nomination in the process.

A refreshing fusion of afro-swing, UK rap, and grime, 'Common Sense' was a remarkably contagious experience.

A new album has been in the works for some time, with J Hus recently releasing new single 'No Denying'.

A few hours ago rumours broke that the album had leaked, sending fans scurrying towards the internet.

JAE5 - the rapper's long-time producer - seemed to confirm the news, lashing out at digital pirates:

i don’t have to know who did it but just know everything u touch from here on will go to shit !! i promise u that ! — JAE5 (@JAE5_) January 20, 2020

Given J Hus' predilection for juju that seems to be a promise those guys will keep - so best not download it yet, guys... wait for the real, finished artefact.

