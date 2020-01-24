Issermann Digs Deep On New Single 'Throated'

Rising songwriter Issermann surges into fresh ground on new single 'Throated'.

An artist capable of moving from genre to genre, Issermann spent his teenage years in metal bands before discovering a love for production.

Building beats for grime artists, he kept a few back, twisting and turning them in fresh directions.

Forming the spine of his own solo material, Issermann began opening up, using his own experiences as a lyrical framework.

There's much more to come, with Issermann sharing bold, openly emotive single 'Throated' as a primer.

"I was writing about a time in my life when I was losing the battle with anxiety," he explains. "I felt a literal lump in my throat - a manifestation of all the wasted opportunities and unfulfilled ambitions. It was making me gag and making me sick."

Issermann continues: "In ‘Throated’, I’m speaking to that other voice inside me, living out this fight to recognise myself again."

Tune in now.

