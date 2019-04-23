Isobel Campbell Has Covered Tom Petty's 'Runnin' Down A Dream'

Isobel Campbell has shared a neat cover of Tom Petty's rock classic 'Runnin' Down A Dream'.

The Scottish-born songwriter will return in the opening weeks of 2020, releasing her new album 'There Is No Other'.

A collection of original pieces, she decided to include one cover - a take on a homeland rock classic.

'Runnin' Down A Dream' is a key moment on Tom Petty's hugely successful 'Full Moon Fever', but Isobel flips it on its head to find another aspect of Americana.

Out now, it seems to tap into some childhood memories for the Scottish artist. She comments:

"I grew up listening to 'Full Moon Fever' in my Dad's car. On repeat. I had no idea what it was back then, just knew that I loved hearing it. It painted a picture of America long before I’d ever go. I’d visualise and dream of wide open spaces, nature, freedom and this alternate kind of life. All from my Dad’s car."

"When I recorded ‘Runnin Down A Dream’ the poetry and mystery of the lyrics were really speaking to me. I wanted to give this version a hypnotic dream-like feel."

'There Is No Other' will be released on January 31st.

