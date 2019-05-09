Islandis Twist It Up On 'Slow It Down'

Australian duo Islandis want to take familiar ingredients and make them fresh again.

It's about a new take on an old favourite, allowing their indie pop sound to remain both classic and futurist in tone.

Recent singles have included some absolute pearls, with the pair - James Chave-Dubois and Ben McInerney - reaching fresh levels of artistry.

New release 'Slow It Down' lands in just a few hours, with Clash getting a sneak peak to share with our readers.

Imperious indie pop with a dose of sunshine, 'Slow It Down' is blessed with that ultra-catchy chorus.

The pair comment: “A sparkling journey of nostalgia with a toe tapping modern twist...”

