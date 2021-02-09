ISLAND Tap Into Something Wistful On New Single 'Octopus'

London four-piece ISLAND have shared their new single 'Octopus'.

The song deals with that feeling of growing older, and attempting to make sense of your experiences while looking at the world around you.

Freshly signed to Frenchkiss Records, the band worked with producer Mikko Gordon on the single, which opens with plucked guitar notes and that stuttering drum beat.

'Octopus' has a faint sense of melancholy to the vocal, with Rollo Doherty attempting to break free of the past, while also relishing those memories.

He comments...

"'Octopusâ€™ describes the feeling of looking back on rebellious teenage years from a time where an impulse to cause trouble has been replaced with new sentiments."

"Itâ€™s about the conflict felt as a musician between wanting to grow older and wiser and wanting to stay young, and it asks if we as a world are only interested in stories, and whether normality is something to be desired. A world in which you might be persuaded to change yourself to fit in, like an octopus changes colour to adapt to its surroundings. The song ends by flirting with the idea of reverting back to old ways, and getting back to making trouble."

A tightly coiled indie pop jammer that conjures a rich sense of atmosphere, 'Octopus' finds ISLAND developing in an extremely fresh way.

Tune in now.

