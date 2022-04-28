Island Records Join Artist Alexey Kondakov To Raise Funds For Ukraine

Ukrainian artist Alexey Kondakov is raising financial aid for the Ukraine crisis by creatively referencing past, present, and future.

Kondakov is auctioning five Non-Fungible Tokens, titled the 'Reverberate Ukraine’ Collection, to raise donations for Ukrainian charity World Central Kitchen. Between the 2nd and 12th May, supporters can purchase the NFTs, along with 1,000 limited edition prints, via Bonhams Fine Art Auctioneers, London. All proceeds will be donated to World Central Kitchen, a non-profit organisation delivering fresh, nutritious meals to Ukrainians in need - both in Ukraine and in neighbouring countries.

NFT technology has also been organised to allow a portion of all further sales to be directed to World Central Kitchen - making a permanent contribution to the charity.

Kondakov's work superimposes the paintings of historical artists onto modern surroundings, creating beautiful juxtapositions to depict the true lived experience of war. Set in Kyiv, his home city, Kondakov describes the collection's personal nature: “Reverberate Ukraine is me showing the world what it’s like living in a war. It’s the only thing I can do right now, living in Kyiv. I hope people can support by sharing these works.”

The project was conceived by Island Records UK following their collaboration with Kondakov in 2019 and is supported by Bonhams, World Central Kitchen and The Giving Block.

You can view the artwork and more information on Kondakov’s story at ReverberateUkraine.io.

Words: Gem Stokes

