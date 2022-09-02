Island Of Love Sign To Third Man Records London

London teens Island Of Love have laid out plans for a new EP.

The band played an in-store at Third Man Records new Soho hub last year, with the paint still fresh on the walls.

Immediately snapped up the label's UK imprint, they've become the first signings to Third Man Records London.

Third Man co-founder and owner Ben Swank fell for Island Of Love within 30 seconds of their set, a riotous collision of Sebadoh, Evan Dando, and Yuck.

Ben comments...

"I grew up a working class kid in Ohio, coming of age in the early 90s... did Island of Love's songs immediately strike a note of familiarity to the heart strings of this former teenaged lo-fi obsessed anglophile? Yes they did. But it was no mere nostalgia (a ridiculous concept if ever there was one...)."

"IOL delighted and excited me from the second their corpse paint began to drip in the cold Brighton sun. They write killer songs and back them up with an exuberant stage show, ridiculous solos and harmonies acquired only through hours sat alone in one's room, staring at Kinks 7"s revolving around the Dansette for hours."

So, Island Of Love's new EP 'Songs Of Love' lands on March 18th. The title cut is online now, accompanied by footage from that fateful Soho in-store.

A blast of torn and tattered indie rock with a curiously 90s feel, you can check it out below.

Photo Credit: Alex Money

- - -