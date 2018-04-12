Ishmael Ensemble Link With Yazz Ahmed On 'The River (Reprise)'

Bristol's Ishmael Ensemble are at the forefront of Britain's jazz scene right now.

An ever-evolving project, their 'Severn Songs' trilogy is split across three releases, three slabs of seven inch vinyl.

Matching deft electronic production to human elements, it's been a real trip, with the band pushing themselves further into the unknown.

'Severn Songs 3' is incoming - pre-order it HERE - and it's led by 'The River (Reprise)'.

A stunning piece of music, it seems to re-imagine the Bristol river as some kind of tributary for the Ganges, matching Eastern-tinged production to some beautifully sculpted Western dalliances.

The wonderful Yazz Ahmed guests on trumpet, a truly heavenly pairing that finds new space within Ishmael Ensemble's closeknit chemistry.

We're able to share the visuals, and it's a trip to India done in a respectful, documentary style fashion. Tune in now.

Catch Ishmael Ensemble at the following shows:

December

8 Cardiff Gwdihw Cafe Bar

12 Bristol Exchange

14 Plymouth Hanging Gardens

15 Stroud SVA

