Ishmael Ensemble Announce New Album 'Visions Of Light'

Ishmael Ensemble will release new album 'Visions Of Light' on August 6th.

The Bristol project is spearheaded by saxophonist and composer Pete Cunningham, with their 2019 debut album earning widespread praise.

New LP 'Visions Of Light' arrives this summer, and it charts the group's evolution as both a live and studio proposition.

Out on August 6th, the record is trailed by new single 'Wax Werk', which leans on club tropes before exploding into a joyous saxophone solo.

Charging into the unknown, it finds Ishmael Ensemble on absolutely riveting form.

Tune in now.

'Visions Of Light' will be released on August 6th - order HERE.

