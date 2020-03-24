Isayahh Wuddha's Drifting, Surreal 'Something In Blue' Is A Real Journey

Japanese artist Isayahh Wuddha seems to channel his artistry in an intensely individual direction.

Matching opaque electronics to that human touch, his hand made constructions recall Arthur Russell in their drifting adventure.

New album 'Urban Brew' lands in May - order it HERE - and it's a unique document, difficult to truly pin down in words.

New song 'Something In Blue' embraces an almost Impressionistic approach, its spider web of sound wrapped around the tick-tock of a vintage drum machine.

Uniquely affecting, the half-whispered, half-sung vocal transports Isayahh Wuddha's music to another realm entirely.

Tune in now.

