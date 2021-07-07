Isaiah Rashad Announces New Album 'The House Is Burning'

Isaiah Rashad is set to release new album 'The House Is Burning'.

It's been five years since the rapper's last full length project, a spell that saw him retreat from the glare of the spotlight.

Opting to focus on himself, Isaiah Rashad's path is set to be documented on his new full length project.

Out on July 30th, 'The House Is Burning' is eagerly anticipated by fans, who soaked up recent powerhouse single 'Headshots (4r Da Locals)'.

Photo Credit: Spencer Sease

