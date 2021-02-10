Isabel's 'Bonita' Is A Perfectly Formed Pop Song

Brighton based Isabel has shared her new single 'Bonita'.

The songwriter cut her teeth at Rinse FM, matching radio commitments to some nighttime writing sessions.

A full EP is incoming, matching whip-smart alt-pop instincts to a clear desire to step outside the norm.

All that is to come, however, with Isabel sharing something new to kick off her plans.

Out now, 'Bonita' is a perfectly formed pop song, deliciously catchy and wonderfully organic.

The digi-heavy production feels completely natural, while that piledriver chorus lingers long in the memory.

Tune in now.

Join us on the ad-free creative social networkÂ Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. FollowÂ Clash MagazineÂ as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.

Â