Isaac Lewis Shares Alt-Soul Hymn 'Brakes'

Pittsburgh newcomer Isaac Lewis has shared his new single 'Brakes'.

Matching the old with the new, his work seems to reach from modern songwriters such as James Blake through to the classics.

It's all held together by that voice, with Isaac Lewis seemingly able to conjure profound truths in just a few words.

New EP 'Inferno' is incoming, with the songwriter sharing a preview for fans.

Online now, 'Brakes' is an eloquent piece of alt-soul, peppered with spider-like guitar lines.

Building to an emphatic finale, you can check out 'Brakes' below.