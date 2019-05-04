Isaac Dunbar Shares Eerie Video For 'pharmacy'

15 year old American riser Isaac Dunbar has shared the eerie video for his new song 'pharmacy'.

Still in his teens, Isaac Dunbar's powerful pop voice is bold and refreshing, a hugely original presence that operates seemingly without knowledge of the rules.

But then, maybe no one ever thought to tell him. Opening singles 'freshman year' and 'blonde' were both stellar bops, and he follows this with startling new single 'pharmacy'.

A crisp, emphatic return, Isaac Dunbar operates with the confidence of someone who knows exactly what he's doing.

The visuals have an eerie atmosphere, opening with Isaac in a white sterile room, while there is a lingering air of menace in the background.

An arresting, intense return, you can check out 'pharmacy' below.

