Is Bliss Return With Soft, Sweet Psych Jammer 'All I See Is You'

Portsmouth group Is Bliss are aptly named.

The band's psychedelic sound continually reaches toward the sublime, matching shoegaze tapestries against some beautiful melodies.

Debut album ‘Strange Communication’ lands on June 7th, with Club AC30 stepping in to offer a platform.

Live shows are planned, and with Spring beginning to show its face the time is right for some aural bliss.

The group excel on new song 'All I See Is You', a wandering, churning, meditative piece of love-lorn songwriting that finds those heavenly harmonies augmented by the merest touches of strings.

It's a many splendored jewel, seeming to reflect light in a thousand different ways, a thousand different shades of colour.

Infectious and overpowering, you can check out 'All I See Is You' below.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.