Irma Vep Shares Weird Pop Wonder 'Standards'

Glasgow raconteur Irma Vep has shared his intriguing new song 'Standards'.

The songwriter is set to share his new album this week, with 'Embarrassed Landscape' landing on April 3rd.

It's a broad-ranging return, perhaps the purest distillation yet of Irma Vep's aesthetic vision.

'Standards' is online now, this drifting, surreal, and oddly addictive slice of odd-pop whimsy.

The video was directed by artist Peter Um, who comments: "Both Irma Vep's lyrics and the emotional tone of the song suggested the singer is aware of their own culpability in a relationship."

"The video is an exaggeratedly dark take on the idea of the ties that bind us. The protagonist is compelled by his own pathology to infiltrate and conquer a host organism, but paradoxically ends up as an imperilled occupying force, and is eventually subjugated."Â

"Perhaps it's just a pisstake of dads and their bullshit."Â

Photo Credit: Moema Mead

