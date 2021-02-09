Irish Rapper Malaki Introduces 'DFTTYM' EP

Irish rapper Malaki has laid out plans for his new 'DFTTYM' EP.

The project is a vessel to steer the artist out of difficult times, with his lyricism both reflection and transcending the darkness in his life.

The title stands for Don't Forget To Take Your Medicine, and it blends forward-thinking production with an often unflinching sense of honesty.

Malaki explains...

“I wrote this project when I was in a very dark time in my life. I feel in our darkest moments we project a false image or a person who we wish to be perceived as. Instead, I embraced this villain, I became him and personified him within this EP. His name is 'Calvero' and each track gives you an insight into his character. I hope you enjoy.”

New song 'London Fields' is online now, with the murky electronics underpinning a vocal performance that moves from menacing to revelatory.

Check it out now.

