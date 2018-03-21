Irish Rap Riser Jafaris Shares Dazzling Video For 'Time'

Irish rap riser Jafaris has shared the dazzling video for new single 'Time'.

Born in Zimbabwe but raised in Dublin, Jafaris seems to approach hip-hop in a highly individual way, using it to express his own story, on his own terms.

Infectious new single 'Time' has already caused a stir, with its bouncy rhythm set against a plea for self-love, and for simply giving yourself a break.

A break was clearly in order for the video shoot, with Jafaris linking with director Nathan Barlow to explore the streets of Los Angeles.

Amid the baking sun the rapper goes drag racing, chills on the beach, and generally lives his very best life.

Tune in now.

