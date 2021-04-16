Irish-Lebanese Club Riser Bklava Channels 2-Step On 'Close To You'

Irish-Lebanese club riser Bklava hits that sweet spot on new single 'Close To You'.

With her debut EP making waves and a collaboration with dancefloor force ABSOLUTE. under her belt, the emerging talent is ready to step out once more.

Incoming EP 'Autonomy' drops in just a few weeks via Ministry Of Sound, with new single 'Close To You' leading the way.

Out now, it's a frisky 2-step mover that comes surrounding by bubbling electronics, with her super-sweet voice placed front and centre.

She comments...

"'Close To You' isn’t about one particular experience, but it’s a nod to my single life and how it organically shaped my independence. I had gone from being in a toxic co-dependent relationship to finally feeling secure on my own and having some control in my life. By the time I was ready to start dating again, I was ready for something new. I was confident in my newfound independence and revelled in the control I finally felt I had in my life..."

Rachel Noble directs the colourful video - tune in now.

