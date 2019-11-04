Irish Electro-Pop Riser LAOISE Excels On 'Mad'

Irish electro-pop riser LAOISE has the world at her feet.

A precocious alt-pop talent, she attacks each project with incredible creativity, this ruthless sense of energy.

New EP 'Mad' is her most imposing document yet, four songs co-written and co-produced by Seán Behan and Richey McCourt.

The title cut is already causing a stir, with LAOISE now able to share the sparkling video, a neat follow-on from her 'Again' video.

LAOISE explains...

"The 'Mad' music video was so much fun to make - we worked with a lot of the same people that made the 'Again' music video with us and more. It was really cool to be on set as the average age was probably 21?!"

"So it was most people's first time on a music video set, you could feel the fresh, bright energy coming from everyone. I guess the video itself showcases somewhat of a stereotypical narrative on what's expected of a woman to be successful, almost as if they're created in a lab, and that maybe such a consideration wouldn't be made for a guy."

"It's playful and crazy at the same time, and smashing up the set felt like the same cathartic energy I felt when writing 'Mad'."

Tune in now.

