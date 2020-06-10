iris Conjures A Quiet Grace With 'lavender and heaven'

Norwegian artist iris has shared her new song 'lavender and heaven'.

The songwriter's hushed tones and calming intensity marks her out from her contemporaries, an artist who works with a ruthless honesty.

Beautifully melodic while cutting deep, iris is capable of breaking your heart in the softest way possible.

New single 'lavender and heaven' is out shortly, and it's an attempt to break down barriers and enable self-communication.

A chance for iris to tap into her own feelings, she says that the single is “me trying to reach out to me...”

“I have changed a lot,” she says, "but it’s always a ‘disaster’; love is always a disaster, but I am more grounded now. I feel more solid... I’m not-crazy-but-crazy.”

Moving with a quiet grace, the lyric tugs at your soul, while her keening, emphatic vocal pushes the point home.

Another emphatic statement from the Norwegian aesthete, 'lavender and heaven' is something to cherish.

Tune in now.