IRAH's 'Siu Hinama' Builds Its Own Language

IRAH are rarely concerned by what is, but instead find their focus drawn to what could be.

The Copenhagen based duo steer head-long into climes unknown, using stark electronics to craft bold soundscapes.

Each new composition feels hugely ambitious, with IRAH having an almost operatic sense of grandeur.

New single 'Siu Hinama' fuses their brooding digital experimentations with the drumming of Seb Rochford, a renowned UK jazz percussionist.

Adi Zukanović steers the atmospheric synthesisers, while Stine Grøn’s primordial chanting feels utterly ageless.

The singer elaborates: "'Siu Hinama' occurred through vocalistic sound meditations. The song never felt right with lyrics and therefore we decided to just let the words or word-sounds be as they were."

The second single from incoming LP 'Diamond Grid', you can check out 'Siu Hinama' below.

IRAH will release new album 'Diamond Grid' on May 24th.

