i_o - Producer, Grimes Collaborator - Has Died

25 · 11 · 2020

LA based producer i_o has died, it has been confirmed.

The producer (real name Garrett Falls Lockhart) lived in Washington DC, before being drawn into the orbit of LA's electronic scene.

A noted producer, he's connected to deadmau5, with his '444' EP project building into a full album across the span of the past 12 months.

Earlier today - November 25th - social media speculation surrounded the electronic musician, who previously worked with Grimes.

Now a note on his official Twitter has confirmed that i_o has passed away, noting:

“This extremely talented spirit taught us that even if nothing matters, you can still lead with love...”

i_o was just 30 years old. Find the tribute below.

