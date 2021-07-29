Inwards Celebrates Electronic Warmth With 'Raindrops'

Electronic producer Inwards returns with aptly titled new song 'Raindrops'.

It's been a week of severe weather across the UK, but Inwards finds some bucolic sense of peace with his new song.

Part of upcoming EP 'Feeling So Fun Reality' - out on October 7th via Small Pond - new song 'Raindrops' resonates with an analogue warmth.

Merging vocal snippets with his electronic tapestry, Inwards pivots between machine precision and human expression.

He comments...

“I made this one out of an instrument I created from Ruby Lazou’s voice. At my place, when it rains, you can really hear it hammering on the roof. It was in the background when I was producing the track. it had been super dry for ages so it was the soundtrack to all the plants celebrating the raindrops coming down. The drums feel quite liquid to me.”

Tune in now.

- - -