Introducing... Unge Ferrari

Norway's Unge Ferrari isn't one to get carried away.

Debut EP 'Til Mine Venner' dropped back in 2015, launching an avalanche of hype, a tidal wave of headlines.

But the newcomer just kept focussing on the music, maintaining his own pace at every turn.

New single 'Ung & Dum' might be the point where the hype becomes insurmountable, a kind of breakout moment for a multi-dimensional creative figure.

Faceted hip-hop production leers into the future, with Unge Ferrari's delivery making each note, each word count.

We're able to share the video before anyone else, with director Adam Falk steering a mesmerising clip. He explains...

I’m a director, artist & photographer based out of Sweden and Costa Rica. All about good energy and healthy drip. I’ve been creating with Unge Ferrari for some years and the process of making Ung & Dum was so beautiful. We shoot it during a week in Miami, I wanted to portrait a different side of the city. I wrote the script very organically, I woke up and I wrote down my visions from my sleep everyday, couple of hours later we went out to capture the visions. It’s a very spontaneous video with a lot of spirit and vibe!

Tune in now.

