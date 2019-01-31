Introducing... The Soft Cavalry

The Soft Cavalry have signalled their arrival with new song 'Dive' - tune in now.

The new project is the work of Steve Clarke, a part-time musician and tour manager whose world was "turned upside down" when he was assigned reformed shoegaze legends Slowdive.

Introduced to singer Rachel Goswell, the pair immediately became close - living together within 12 months, and marrying last year.

The relationship unlocked something within Steve Clarke, a late bloomer who didn't even conceive of this project until his late 30s.

“I’d always had ideas but never felt that anything I had to say was worthy of anyone’s attention, let alone my own,” he says. “I wish that I could have done this fifteen years ago but, in reality, I simply couldn’t have. But I’m not one to overly wallow. I’d rather plough the various levels of confusion into songs.”

The Soft Cavalry's self-titled album lands on July 5th through Bella Union, complete with contributions from Rachel Goswell and Steve’s brother Michael, who produced the record.

Gorgeous new song 'Dive' is online now, a heavenly piece of dream pop that matches Steve Clarke's Americana instincts against Rachel Goswell's blissed out vocals.

Catch The Soft Cavalry at the following shows:

July

3 London The Lexington

4 Manchester YES

