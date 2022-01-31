Introducing... Orbury Common

Orbury Common have signed to PRAH Recordings, with a full EP incoming.

The project is led by Bristol and Stroud-based musicians Josh Day-Jones and Emlyn Bainbridge, with Orbory Common becoming a space for folk ritual and electronic production to intermingle.

New EP 'The Traditional Dance Of Orbury Common' is out on April 29th, pivoting between the late 80s free parties scene and the ancient ghosts that walk abroad on the lands of Britain.

“This record is an imagining of how the traditional ‘dance’ music of Orbury Common would sound: songs to accompany ecstatic ceremonies and strange, fire-side customs,” comment the duo. “It’s a bleary stumble through the nightlife of Orbury Common and aims to draw parallels between ancient rituals and raves, between holy temples and the dancefloor. It explores the primitive and visceral impulse to dance, and imagines scenes of communal frenzy, flailing limbs and vague humanoid shapes partaking in warped, beat-driven worship in the dark.”

New song 'The Crooked Bayleaf' is a solid introduction to their aesthetic, blending other-worldly elements with potent, direct digital elements.

The soundscape rolls between bubbling, Boards Of Canada style electronics, mysterious spoken word, and a sample that sounds - to these ears - like a Hebridean waulking song.

Orbury Common comment: "A group of lassies enter stage left but the whole room is a stage and you’re the main character now. The backdrop - an empty hillside of too-green grass; projected shadows thumping along to the steady pulse of our narrator Tenchpress’s depraved patter."

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Kris Brown

