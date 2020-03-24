Introducing... Muzz

New three-piece Muzz have shared their debut single 'Broken Tambourine'.

The project features three highly respected artists, uniting Interpol's Paul Banks with producer Josh Kaufman and Fleet Foxes' touring drummer Matt Barrick.

The three have been in and out of each other's orbits for some time, first entering the studio in 2015 but only recently finding escape velocity.

There's a lot more to come, with Muzz kicking off their account with a brooding yet beautiful new single.

'Broken Tambourine' is driven forward by Paul Banks' atmospheric vocal, the sparse arrangement allowing each instrument, each sound space to breathe.

A wonderful introduction, there's a lot more to come too.

Photo Credit: Driely S.

