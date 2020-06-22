Introducing... Move The Record

New project Move The Record aims to let fans support their favourite record shops.

Sure, there's a few similar initiatives out there - we're looking at you, Record Store Day - but these often don't quite cover specialist electronic outlets.

Move The Record has a strong club culture approach, and the two day event (July 3rd and 4th) aims to unite fans with some of these shops.

Crafting two 12 hour streaming broadcasts, Move The Record will be truly global, ranging from San Francisco to Buenos Aires to Oslo.

Devised in association with Dana Ruh and KMA60 Berlin, stores include Phonica (London), KMA60 (Berlin), Halcyon x ReSolute (New York), RS94109 (San Francisco), and Carpet & Snares (Lisbon).

The live streaming marathons will include an eclectic billing, including Rhythm Section's own Bradley Zero , the mighty Fred P, Franco Cinelli, Josh Cheon, and more.

As a special bonus, fans will be able to soak up discounts of up to 20% at the online platforms of participating stores.

Finally, you'll also be able to take part in sweepstakes to win vinyl, hardware, studio sessions, production courses and merchandise from Ortofon, Ableton, Native Instruments, R&S, Pressure Traxx, Mute Records, Warner Music and more.

For more information click HERE.

Move The Record runs between July 3rd and 4th.

