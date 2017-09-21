Introducing... Lala Lala

American artist Lala Lala has shared bewitching new song 'Destroyer'.

Chicago-based Lillie West began writing songs as a means to verbalise feelings she couldn't otherwise express, a means to tap into emotions she scarcely understood.

Lala Lala emerged on this instinct, a ramshackle but steadfast project that fused indie pop with DIY vibes.

Working alongside Hardly Art to release new album 'The Lamb' on September 28th, new song 'Destroyer' leads the way.

She says the song “is about retroactively realizing your feelings and trying to figure out what happened to get you where you are. Feeling out of control and like you’re stuck in a feedback loop.”

Catch 'Destroyer' below...

