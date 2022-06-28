Introducing... GRAVE GOODS

GRAVE GOODS will release their debut album 'TUESDAY. NOTHING EXISTS' on September 9th.

The group are formed from members of three favourite Clash ripples, with musicians from PINS, Girls Names, and September Girls linking up.

A project that crosses Manchester, Belfast, and Dublin, their debut album lands later this year.

Out on September 9th, 'TUESDAY. NOTHING EXISTS' is led by new single 'Come' which is a mighty blast of caustic noise.

A song about revolution, it seems to tap into the widespread disgust so many of us feel with the world right now, distilling this down to a fine torrent of guitar led chaos.

Singer Lois Macdonald says...

“This is one of the first tracks we wrote, and for me the one that helped to cement the feel of the music we make. I wanted to use the guitar in a percussive way, and I wanted the track to feel stressful and furious. I felt frustrated at the time and had so much to express. I wanted the lyrics to reflect all this, and to come from the gut. The best noise I could imagine for this is ‘Ugh’ which I use towards the end - it represents frustration, disgust and sex.”

