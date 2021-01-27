Introducing... GÅµyl 2021

Plans have been unveiled for online culture festival GÅµyl 2021.

With the pandemic largely shuttering live music, four award-winning Welsh festivals are set to pool their resources.

GÅµyl 2021 is a digital event, featuring the curatorial prowess of Festival of Voice, FOCUS Wales, Other Voices Cardigan and Aberystwyth Comedy Festival.

Acts slated to appear include Clash cover star Arlo Parks, Nadine Shah, Berwyn, Islet, and more.

A special Listening Party has been arranged by Tim Burgess, with other treats including something special from Cate le Bon, Gruff Rhys, Cara Hammond, and Sinead O'Brien.

GÅµyl 2021 is free, and runs between March 6th - 7th; for more information click HERE.

