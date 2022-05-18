Interpol's 'Fables' Is A Hip-Hop Driven Summer Jam

Interpol have shared their new single 'Fables'.

The band's new album 'The Other Side Of Make-Believe' is out on July 15th, with two nights scheduled at London's historic Roundhouse venue.

A record that finds Interpol broadening their marbled, neo-gothic sound, new single 'Fables' is playfully experimental.

Driven by a crisp, upbeat percussive tick, 'Fables' dips into classic hip-hop, while adding some side-notes of vintage R&B.

“‘Fables’ features one of Daniel’s hottest licks,” comments Paul Banks. “A breezy vocal with optimistic lyrics, and a bouncy drum beat evocative of classic R&B with a nod to the golden age of hip-hop. It’s a summer jam and a piece of music we are particularly proud of.”

‘The Other Side Of Make-Believe' will be released on July 15th. Catch Interpol at the following shows:

June

14 London The Roundhouse

15 London The Roundhouse

Photo Credit: Atiba Jefferson

