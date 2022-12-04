Interpol Share Cinematic 'Something Changed' Video

Interpol have shared the cinematic video for 'Something Changed'.

The band's incoming album - their seventh to date - 'The Other Side Of Midnight' will be released this summer, following work in the Catskills and North London.

Flood and Alan Moulder assist on production, with lead single 'Toni' introducing a sound soaked in gothic beauty.

Out on July 15th, the new album is accompanied by some super visuals, kicked off with 'Toni'.

The two-part arc closes with 'Something Changed', re-uniting Interpol with director Van Alpert.

Paul Banks says: “In 'Something Changed', part 2 of our short film with Van Alpert, reality and reverie converge and our two lead characters find themselves in a kind of dream state - being pursued inexorably by an ominous figure (played by myself.) The lives of the three are intertwined in a nebula of fear, retribution, desire, and defiance. Who will receive their just deserts? Stay tuned and find out!"

Director Van Alpert: "Paul and I like the idea that 'Something Changed' would be like a dream. It’s as if our two main characters wake up from what happened in Toni and their lives are irreparably different. They are now on the run from some dark force that is a bit more primal and encroaching."

Tune in now.

'The Other Side Of Midnight' will be released on July 15th.

Photo Credit: Atiba Jefferson

