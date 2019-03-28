Interpol Return With New Song 'The Weekend'

Interpol are set to release their new EP 'A Fine Mess' on May 17th.

The band soared back into view in 2018 with their album 'Marauder', a superb, entirely rejuvenated return that captured their live bite.

Melodramatic post-punk submerged in darkness, the record is now set to be followed by a brand new EP.

Recorded in upstate New York alongside Dave Fridmann, 'A Fine Mess' features five new songs, and is seemingly informed by last year's touring.

Images are cut and pasted, ideas dashed and then renewed, while the cover is adorned with images found in an abandoned police station in Detroit.

New song 'The Weekend' is online now, and it's sheer Interpol, from its crisp yet enigmatic vocal to the clipped guitar lines and the percussive kick.

Tune in now.

Tracklisting:

1. Fine Mess

2. No Big Deal

3. Real Life

4. The Weekend

5. Thrones

Photo Credit: Kalpesh Lathigra

