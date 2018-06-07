Interpol Drop New Single 'Number 10'

Interpol have dropped new single 'Number 10' - tune in now.

The New York band are set to release new album 'Marauder' on August 24th, with a number of international dates to follow.

New song 'Number 10' is online now, and the surging, anxious post-punk guitars fore-shadow lyrics that deal explicitly with a power relationship.

Contrasting the actions of a boss - named Ella - with her employee, it's a taut melodrama in miniature that plays on the nuance between light and shade.

Tune in now.

Catch Interpol at the following shows:

November

14 London Royal Albert Hall w/ Nilüfer Yanya

16 Manchester O2 Apollo – w/ Nilüfer Yanya

18 Dublin Olympia Theatre – w/ Nilüfer Yanya

For tickets to the latest Interpol shows click HERE.

Photo Credit: Jamie-James Medina

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.