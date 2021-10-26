Interpol, David Lynch Launch New NFT

Interpol and David Lynch are set to combine for a new NFT project.

The relationship between the post-punk band and then cinematic auteur goes back a decade, with Interpol airing a collaboration with David Lynch during their Coachella 2011 set.

The project melded their own 2010 single 'Lights' with Lynch’s frantic short film I Touch a Red Button Man, resulting in a one off moment for those present.

Now this piece of art returns as an NFT, joined by seven other collaborations between band and film maker.

Each NFT joins a stripped down performance to animations from Lynch, featuring Paul Banks on vocals and Daniel Kessler on piano.

One NFT will go to a fan for free, while the rest will be placed on sale.

Get involved HERE.

- - -