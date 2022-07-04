Interpol Announce New Album 'The Other Side Of Make-Believe'

Interpol will release new album 'The Other Side of Make-Believe' on July 15th.

The band sent out some smoke signals late last year, revealing that they had hooked up with veteran producer Flood for the first time.

Work on their new album began in the Catskills, operating from a rented home; it then finished up in North London, reconvening with Alan Moulder.

Out on July 15th, the new album follows 2018's excellent 'Marauder' and the follow up EP 'A Fine Mess', both of which were critically acclaimed.

Initial sessions were done remotely due to COVID, something Interpol then embraced.

Daniel Kessler comments: “Working alone was raw at first, but has opened up a vivid new chapter for us.”

New single 'Toni' leads the way, and it's a grand, opulent, refined return, a beautifully atmospheric piece of songwriting.

Van Alpert directed the two-part clip, with the first chapter online now. Speaking on the collaboration, Paul Banks notes:

“It was a blast working with Van Alpert on the video for our song Toni. We bonded over shared film inspiration as well as a passion for classic music videos by the likes of Glazer, Cunningham and Jonze. Van, in my opinion, is in the club with these legends; and it's exciting to watch him build his own enduring body of work.”

Tune in now.

Catch Interpol at London's Roundhouse on June 14th and 15th.

Photo Credit: Atiba Jefferson

- - -