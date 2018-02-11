International Teachers Of Pop Have Covered 'Another Brick In The Wall'

International Teachers Of Pop met by chance.

Adrian Flanagan (Eccentronic Research Council) & Dean Honer (All Seeing I /I Monster) were attending a circuit bending workshop in South Yorkshire, before they bumped into vocalist Leonore Wheatley (The Soundcarriers).

Deciding to write one song together as an experiment, music simply poured forth, with the production duo's mountain of analogue gear underpinning some truly extra-dimensional pop sounds.

The project's self-titled debut album arrives on February 8th, and it follows a startling headline show at London's Moth Club a matter of weeks ago.

Ahead of this, International Teachers Of Pop have shared a crisp Pink Floyd cover, re-working the prog giants' classic single 'Another Brick In The Wall'.

Latching on to the pop possibilities of Roger Waters & Co., this new version recalls everyone from Giorgio Moroder to Yazoo, a glitzy retro-futuristic vision of electronic chic.

Tune in now.

Catch International Teachers Of Pop at the following shows:

February

16 Glasgow Broadcast

17 Edinburgh Sneaky Pete’s

18 Newcastle The Cluny

19 Manchester YES

20 Bristol Exchange

21 London Oslo

22 Sheffield Leadmill

23 Liverpool District

