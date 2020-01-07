Injury Reserve Rapper Jordan Groggs Has Died

He was only 32 years old...
Injury Reserve rapper Jordan Groggs has died.

The Atlanta hip-hop trio developed a stellar reputation, starting with their opening mixtape 'Live From The Dentist Office'.

The three-piece released their sought after debut album last year, before embarking on coast to coast Stateside tour dates.

Sadly, founding member Jordan Groggs has died. There's no word on cause of death, although a Gofundme has been started to aid his family.

News came direct from Injury Reserve, who saluted a "loving father, life partner and friend..."

Tributes came thick and fast:

