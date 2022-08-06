INHALER Return With 'These Are The Days'

Irish breakout act INHALER have shared their new single 'These Are The Days' in full.

The band's debut album 'It Won't Always Be Like This' last summer, and it promptly topped the charts both in the UK and Ireland.

A huge success, the group have racked up 140 million combines streams globally, while their debut was certified as a BRIT Breakthrough.

New single 'These Are The Days' is out now, and it comes as INHALER pack their bags to support Arctic Monkeys on mainland Europe.

A subtle but striking piece of indie rock, the raw production is combined with one of the band's most dynamic chorus melodies yet.

Tune in now.

