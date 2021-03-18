Inhaler Announce Debut Album 'It Won't Always Be Like This'

Irish four-piece Inhaler will release their debut album 'It Won't Always Be Like This' on July 16th.

The band caused a stir in 2019 with a flurry of singles, while their red hot live shows detonated at venues around the country.

Hitting the studio alongside collaborator Antony Genn, the four-piece set about constructing their first full length project.

Out on July 16th, 'It Won't Always Be Like This' is born from that period of hype, matched to in-the-studio reflection.

“It really put things in perspective for us,” notes Elijah Hewson. “We were on a bit of a crazy train, thinking ‘what’s next? What’s tomorrow?’, not seeing the bigger picture.”

Inhaler's new single 'Cheer Up Baby' leads their head-long charge, and you can check it out below.

Tracklisting:

1. It Won't Always Be Like This

2. My Honest Face

3. Slide Out The Window

4. Cheer Up Baby

5. A Night On The Floor

6. My King Will Be Kind

7. When It Breaks

8. Who's Your Money On? (Plastic House)

9. Totally

10. Strange Time To Be Alive

11. In My Sleep

