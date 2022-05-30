Influences: Kate Bollinger

Kate Bollinger is a truly special talent.

The Charlottesville, Virginia songwriter speaks her truth amid stunning beauty, with her folk-hewn pieces expanding out into dream-like atmospherics.

Never afraid to dip into the personal, her songs craft a true form of connection, with Kate Bollinger's versatility matched to an innate ability to depict what lies under the surface.

New album 'Look At It In The Light' is out now, with Kate dropping past the UK for a handful of sparkling live shows.

Alongside this, she sat down with Clash to discuss her Influences - the sounds that prompted her recent work.

- - -

Elyse Weinberg - 'Nicodemus'

On the last tour, I listened to this album 'Greasepaint Smile' by Elyse Weinberg nonstop. It’s one of those lost albums that never really got the appreciation it deserved and the song 'Nicodemus' quickly became my favourite.

I love sort of drunken-sounding, desperate love songs. Nicodemus sounds really beautiful and nostalgic, but the lyrics and vocal performance have a desperation to them. The lyrics are simple and repetitive, which I think makes them all the more anguished and powerful.

- - -

Bonnie Raitt - 'Thank You'

This is one of my all time favourite songs. I never go too long without listening to it again. It’s got this really relaxed, lazy feel to it, but it’s classic and sophisticated too. It’s perfectly sparse, with space for each instrument to feel important and be heard. It’s also right in my range, which is maybe the secret reason why I love it so much…

- - -

of Montreal - 'Everything Disappears When You Come Around'

I love this whole album, but I particularly love this song, 'Everything Disappears When You Come Around'. The melody is great, the instrumentation is sweet, and the lyrics are silly and romantic.

“When you come around everything else disappears / my ears disappear / when you come around everything else vanishes” and later: “Birds have no heads, when you come around everything loses its legs.” It’s such a sweet and simple sentiment, but it’s twisted to have a more literal and absurd meaning.

This song makes me feel like I’m in high school, driving around Virginia and thinking about my crush.

- - -

Alice Phoebe Lou - 'Mother’s Eyes'

This is another one of my current favourite songs. The production is amazing, the songwriting is like poetry, and the performance feels like it was done with a tear in her eye. It also moves along like you’re reading a story or someone’s diary. It begins and ends in very different places with a stream of consciousness in between and it feels like I’m witnessing her as she comes to conclusions about her life. This album is so beautiful and so honest, it almost hurts to listen to. Some of my favorite lyrics: “Dressing myself for the day like I’m on my way / to the grand parade,” “Opened up some boxes that are filled with pieces of me / all of those years trying to squeeze into boxes that didn’t fit all of me,” “I’m sitting in the corner of my mind / I don’t mean to sit here so much of the time / tears rolling, I’m shaking but I’m fine / I’ll be running into you all the time.”

- - -

Feist - 'Get Not High, Get Not Low'

This is one of my favourite songs off of one of my favorite albums by one of my long-time favourite artists, Feist.

I chose this song because of its atmosphere and its sense of space. It begins with percussion, lots of natural sounds, and a really close, meandering acoustic guitar. Feist’s voice comes in to interrupt everything else. The guitar stops and the percussion gets softer for a little while. When the chorus finally comes, the song totally shifts.

It’s just so beautiful and well done and I could go into more detail, but I think everyone should just go listen to it!

- - -

'Look At It In The Light' is out now.

- - -