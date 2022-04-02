Infinite Eights Share New Blaster 'Consequence Of Doubt'

Tampa three-piece Infinite Eights return with new single 'Consequence Of Doubt'.

The band merge indie rock with electronics, and have their eyes set on packed out stadiums.

Working with real ambition, the Tampa trio are coming close to realising their goals, and could break out in 2022.

New single 'Consequence Of Doubt' is a self-described call to action, and it's a riveting, concise piece of songwriting.

Racing out of the blocks at top speed, 'Consequence Of Doubt' then accelerates towards the finish.

Infinite Eights comments: "'Consequence Of Doubt' is a call to action: a demand for rapid, systemic change in the face of the catastrophic threats posed by climate change."

Tune in now.

