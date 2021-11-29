INFAMOUSIZAK Shares Uncompromising 'FRACTURE' EP

London rapper INFAMOUSIZAK has shared his new 'FRACTURE' EP in full.

Out now, the EP finds the rapper building on his cross-genre platform, allowing his pan-sonic pollination to reach new levels.

'Public Enemy' - his breakout hit - paved the way, with the full EP epitomising his genre-less approach.

Matching drill, trap, R&B, and dancehall, INFAMOUSIZAK stays true to the early rugged aesthetics that marked him out from the pack.

He comments: “I wrote the 'Fracture' EP as a representation of the modern love story, Fracture refers to the complications of young love in a time where status, money & lust are king, each song is a depiction into the challenges faced during this journey”.

Check it out now below.

- - -